Association Between Fetal Congenital Heart Defects and Maternal Risk...
Association Between Fetal Congenital Heart Defects and Maternal Risk of Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy in the Same Pregnancy and Across Pregnancies From Department of Epidemiology Research, Statens Serum Institut, Copenhagen, Denmark ; Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care, University of Bergen, Norway ; Department of Cardiology and Center for Medical Genetics and Molecular Medicine , Haukeland University Hospital, Bergen, Norway; Unit for Inherited Cardiac Diseases, Heart Centre, Copenhagen University Hospital , Denmark ; Department of Clinical Medicine, Copenhagen University, Denmark ; and Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, CA .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|4
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC