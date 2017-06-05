Zealand Pharma to Regain Control of Elsiglutide
Zealand to regain control of elsiglutide Zealand to regain control of elsiglutide Helsinn returns elsiglutide to Zealand Zealand now has full rights to develop products within cancer-supportive care Lugano, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2017 - Helsinn, the Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, has today returned elsiglutide for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea to Zealand, thereby concluding the licence agreement between the companies. Elsiglutide is a novel GLP-2 peptide analogue invented by Zealand that was licensed globally to Helsinn in 2008 for use in cancer-supportive care.
