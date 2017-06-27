Verifone Collaborates with Sage to Offer Simple, Integrated Payment...

MONEY20/20 EUROPE - To help merchants of all sizes adapt to transforming and fast-moving business environments and changing consumer behavior, Verifone and Sage today announced that they will work together to offer integrated point-of-sale and business accounting solutions on Verifone Carbon 8 . Carbon 8 is an open, scalable and portable POS system that is capable of incorporating the Sage One accounting and payroll software with Verifone payment solutions to enable merchants such as bike and pastry shops, boutiques, and specialty food markets, with simple and easy-to-use business solutions they need to operate and grow.

