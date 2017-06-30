Valmet to supply a biomass power plan...

Valmet to supply a biomass power plant and an automation system to DONG Energy in Denmark

Valmet will supply a biomass power plant to DONG Energy's Asnaes Power Station located in Kalundborg, Denmark. By converting its electricity and heat production from coal to sustainable biomass at the Asnaes Power Station, DONG will take an important step in reducing its CO2 emissions.

Chicago, IL

