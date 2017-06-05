Top Picks: PBS's 'The Story of China,' the JA rgen Emborg Quartet's album 'What's Left?,' and more

Curious about the tale of how China came to be and how the country attained the world status it holds today? PBS's new series The Story of China is hosted by Michael Wood and depicts him traveling all over the country from Beijing to Luoyang, which has intriguing historical sites such as the Longmen Grottoes. The six-part series debuts June 20 at 8 p.m. Creatures out of fairy tales have come to life in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.