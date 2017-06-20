The Margin: Danish family threatened with $375 fine for flying Stars and Stripes

That was the message from local police to a Danish family in the town of Kolding in southern Denmark after flying the American flag from a flagpole in its garden, according to Danish news outlet Jydske Vestkysten . The HedegA rd family had been flaunting Stars and Stripes for about a month, until the doorbell rang Monday morning at 7:15 a.m. and an unexpected visitor was on their doorsteps: the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.