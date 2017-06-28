Swedish lawmaker convicted of violence after night out
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A member of Sweden's Parliament for the anti-immigration and euroskeptic Sweden Democrats has been convicted for hitting a man in the face outside a nightclub in Stockholm last year. The Stockholm District Court says it handed down a 38,400-kronor fine to Kent Ekeroth for hitting a now-21-year-old man in the face on Nov. 24. The court said Wednesday it didn't believe Ekeroth's claim that he acted in self-defense, citing witnesses who said he had not been assaulted and CCTV footage from outside the Solidaritet club.
