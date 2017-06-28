Swedish lawmaker convicted of violenc...

Swedish lawmaker convicted of violence after night out

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A member of Sweden's Parliament for the anti-immigration and euroskeptic Sweden Democrats has been convicted for hitting a man in the face outside a nightclub in Stockholm last year. The Stockholm District Court says it handed down a 38,400-kronor fine to Kent Ekeroth for hitting a now-21-year-old man in the face on Nov. 24. The court said Wednesday it didn't believe Ekeroth's claim that he acted in self-defense, citing witnesses who said he had not been assaulted and CCTV footage from outside the Solidaritet club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC