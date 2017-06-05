Streets are lined with more than 1,00...

Streets are lined with more than 1,000 people as morris dancers return to Thaxted

The streets of Uttlesford were adorned with more than 100 morris dancers at the weekend, as residents celebrated their annual visit to the town. Dancers from across the country gathered on Friday night in anticipation of the performances, along with one troupe having travelled all the way from Silkeborg in Denmark.

Chicago, IL

