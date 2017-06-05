Socle du Monde Biennale 2017 - To challenge the Earth, the Moon, the Sun & the Stars

Socle Du Monde - To challenge the Earth, the Moon, the Sun & the Stars , the biennale that opened a few weeks ago in Herning , celebrates artists who have taken up "the challenge of turning the world upside down". The event is named after a famous work by Piero Manzoni , the upside-down plinth that invites viewers to look at their surrounding from a new perspective and see the world as the ultimate artwork.

