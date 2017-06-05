Socle du Monde Biennale 2017 - To cha...

Socle du Monde Biennale 2017 - To challenge the Earth, the Moon, the Sun & the Stars

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: We make money not art

Socle Du Monde - To challenge the Earth, the Moon, the Sun & the Stars , the biennale that opened a few weeks ago in Herning , celebrates artists who have taken up "the challenge of turning the world upside down". The event is named after a famous work by Piero Manzoni , the upside-down plinth that invites viewers to look at their surrounding from a new perspective and see the world as the ultimate artwork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at We make money not art.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC