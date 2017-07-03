Scoop: the Bachlorette on Abc - Monda...

Scoop: the Bachlorette on Abc - Monday, July 3, 2017

1 hr ago

As the two-on-one date between Kenny and Lee amps up, Kenny, the fierce professional wrestler, meets Lee head on about the accusations he made to a stunned Rachel. The Bachelorette is left to pick between the truths and lies and choose the man who is really there for her.

Chicago, IL

