Report: Norwegian mass murderer legally changes his name

COPENHAGEN, Denmark-Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who is serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage in Norway, has legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen. The inmate's lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, told the tabloid he didn't know when or why the 38-year-old changed his name.

