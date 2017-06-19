Readers write: Budget reporting, golf changes, child's viewpoint

The very useful article on the latest White House budget proposal, the June 5 OneWeek piece " Trump budget reflects GOP values ," is a smart model of the broad perspective and balance so greatly needed in news reporting today. While I cannot agree with many of the choices taken by the administration in the document, I commend the Monitor for publishing such a grown-up view of the landscape, seen through such a clear lens.

