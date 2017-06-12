RadioDays Europe 2017 Podcast Day: Innovation, Storytelling, Drama, And Comedy In Copenhagen
By ENDA WALTER CALDWELL in COPENHAGEN DENMARK: The first-ever RADIODAYS EUROPE PODCAST DAY got underway this morning at the BLACK DIAMOND ROYAL LIBRARY in COPENHAGEN, with a full slate of panels and presentations on the booming business of podcasting. Podcast Explosion The keynote from RADIODAYS manager and founder ANDERS HELD welcomed delegates and speakers from all over the world to COPENHAGEN for "the start of something new at the site of the very first and original RADIODAYS EUROPE conference in 2010."
