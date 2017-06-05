Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik cel...

Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik celebrate upcoming 50th wedding...

The Danish royal family came together to watch Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik unveil their wedding anniversary gift to each other. A few days shy of their golden wedding anniversary, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik of Denmark celebrated their marriage surrounded by their loved ones.

