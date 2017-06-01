Oxidized Phospholipids and Risk of Ca...

Oxidized Phospholipids and Risk of Calcific Aortic Valve Disease [Original Research]

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Circulation

From the Department of Clinical Biochemistry and the Copenhagen General Population Study , Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark; University of California San Diego, La Jolla ; Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, College of Medicine and Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, Shuang Ho Hospital , Taipei Medical University, Taiwan; Graduate Institute of Clinical Medical Sciences, Chang Gung University College of Medicine, Taoyuan, Taiwan ; and Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Denmark .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC