Overweight Boys Who Lose Weight Befor...

Overweight Boys Who Lose Weight Before Adulthood Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Pharmacy Times

Males who were overweight in childhood, but who lost the weight by young adulthood had a similar risk of developing type 2 diabetes as young adults who were not obese as children, according to a study presented at the American Diabetes Association 's 77th Scientific Sessions in San Diego, California. "These findings suggest that adverse metabolic health consequences of being overweight in childhood may possibly be reversed," lead study author Lise G. Bjerregaard, PhD, Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Frederiksberg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark, said in a press release about the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pharmacy Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC