Overweight Boys Who Lose Weight Before Adulthood Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Males who were overweight in childhood, but who lost the weight by young adulthood had a similar risk of developing type 2 diabetes as young adults who were not obese as children, according to a study presented at the American Diabetes Association 's 77th Scientific Sessions in San Diego, California. "These findings suggest that adverse metabolic health consequences of being overweight in childhood may possibly be reversed," lead study author Lise G. Bjerregaard, PhD, Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Frederiksberg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark, said in a press release about the study.
