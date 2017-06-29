Norwegian mass murderer Breivik appeals to European court

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - The lawyer for Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik says he has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights a ruling that his client's human rights have not been violated. The lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Breivik "still remains isolated with no contacts to others" and says his client's mental health was at stake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.