New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator ...

New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - Sindal Airport

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MobyGames

Sindal is the northernmost airport in Denmark, situated between Frederikshavn on the Kattegat Sea and Hirtshals on the North Sea coast. Sindal Airport is municipally owned and has a 1200 meter long asphalt runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC