New Denmark-Sweden tunnel to be consi...

New Denmark-Sweden tunnel to be considered: ministry

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Authorities in Denmark and Sweden are set to look into the viability of a new tunnel between Helsingor in Denmark and Helsingborg in Sweden. Dubbed the HH connection, the new road link would be the second to connect the neighbouring Scandinavian countries after the Oresund bridge linking Copenhagen and Malmo, which opened in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC