New Denmark-Sweden tunnel to be considered: ministry
Authorities in Denmark and Sweden are set to look into the viability of a new tunnel between Helsingor in Denmark and Helsingborg in Sweden. Dubbed the HH connection, the new road link would be the second to connect the neighbouring Scandinavian countries after the Oresund bridge linking Copenhagen and Malmo, which opened in 2000.
