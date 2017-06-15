Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Saniona to ...

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Saniona to the Main Market

Nasdaq announced that Saniona AB , a small cap company within the health care sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Saniona was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 54th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.

