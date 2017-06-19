Music News Watch The Killers perform ...

Music News Watch The Killers perform new single a The Mana live for the first time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: NME

The Las Vegas band recently confirmed details of their upcoming fifth album 'Wonderful Wonderful', which follows on from 2012's 'Battle Born' as well as Brandon Flowers' 2015 solo LP 'The Desired Effect'. Appearing at Tinderbox Festival in Odense, Denmark on Thursday night , the band performed 'The Man' live in full.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,254 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC