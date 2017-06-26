MobilePay Live in Denmark and Coming ...

MobilePay Live in Denmark and Coming to Merchants in Finland and Norway through Verifone Platform

Read more: Business Wire

This is a result of an expanded partnership between MobilePay, the speedy mobile payment app created by Danske Bank, and Verifone , a world leader in payments and commerce solutions. MobilePay boasts more than 3.5 million users and is installed on 90 percent of consumer smartphones in Denmark-making it the country's most popular app after Facebook and Facebook Messenger.

Chicago, IL

