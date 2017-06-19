Migrant lifejackets turned into artwork in Copenhagen
People walk past the new artwork entitled 'Soleil Levant' by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei, made from over 3,500 lifejackets discarded by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, following its official inauguration at Copenhagen's Kunsthal Charlottenborg museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday June 20, 2017. Weiwei has barricaded the windows of the museum for his provocative new artwork as a striking reminder of the ongoing migrant crisis, inaugurated Tuesday on World Refugee Day.
