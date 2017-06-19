Migrant life jackets turned into artwork in Copenhagen
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei officially inaugurated "Soleil Levant" at Copenhagen's Kunsthal Charlottenborg museum in Denmark on Tuesday, World Refugee Day. Ai used more than 3,500 life jackets discarded by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos to barricade the museum's windows as a reminder of the migrant crisis.
