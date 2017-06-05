Loanhead Exchange helps apprentice Jacob climb ladder

Midlothian car dealership, Alex F Noble & Son, has teamed up with Edinburgh College for the fourth successive year to host a Danish mechanic on an apprentice exchange scheme. Jacob Norgaard , who lives in Froslev in north-west Denmark, is working at the dealership's Nissan premises as a service and maintenance mechanic as part of a three month placement, before returning home this month.

