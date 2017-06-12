Lars Ulrich becomes a Danish knight

Lars Ulrich becomes a Danish knight

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

KNIGHT ULRICH: Ulrich, 53, who grew up in Gentofte, Denmark before moving to the U.S. at 16, has been invested as a member of the Order of the Dannebrog, a Danish chivalric order dating back to 1671. Ulrich, 53, who grew up in Gentofte, Denmark before moving to the U.S. at 16, has been invested as a member of the Order of the Dannebrog, a Danish chivalric order dating back to 1671.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC