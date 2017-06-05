H.E. Karsten Vagn Nielsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to...

H.E. Karsten Vagn Nielsen, Ambassador...

The Danish Constitution Day, observed on 5 June, commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Danish Constitution of 1849, which established Denmark as a constitutional monarchy. This year is a special one as it marks the 100th anniversary of bilateral relationships between Denmark and Romania.

Chicago, IL

