Gruesome pic shows mass slaughter of whales in Faroe Islands hunt
Faroe Islanders have turned the sea red after slaughtering hundreds of whales as part of a centuries-old hunt, which has been harshly criticized by animal rights groups. The hunts, or "drives" date back to the late 16th century.
