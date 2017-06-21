Greenland mourns 4 missing in tsunami
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Greenland flags were flying at half-staff Wednesday across Denmark and in Greenland's capital, Nuuk, to mourn four people who are presumed dead after a tsunami flooded a village on the Arctic island's west coast. Police spokesman Bjoern Tegner Bay said the missing are a family of three, including a child, and an elderly man from the settlement of Nuugaatsiaq , which has some 80 inhabitants.
