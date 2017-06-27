Flywire CEO to Speak at Money20/20 Europe

Flywire CEO Mike Massaro will participate in a panel discussion on the digital state of cross-border payments at the 2017 Money20/20 Europe Conference taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark this week. He will be joined by executives from Azimo, Fintech Ventures Group, K&L Gates LLP, and WorldRemit to discuss recent advances in cross-border payment processing and technologies and the potential for future innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.