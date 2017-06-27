Flywire CEO to Speak at Money20/20 Eu...

Flywire CEO to Speak at Money20/20 Europe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PR-inside.com

Flywire CEO Mike Massaro will participate in a panel discussion on the digital state of cross-border payments at the 2017 Money20/20 Europe Conference taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark this week. He will be joined by executives from Azimo, Fintech Ventures Group, K&L Gates LLP, and WorldRemit to discuss recent advances in cross-border payment processing and technologies and the potential for future innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC