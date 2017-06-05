Ferries between Denmark and Germany s...

Ferries between Denmark and Germany suspended due to threat

Wednesday

Ferries resumed crossings between Germany and Denmark after a brief halt on Wednesday following a threat made to local police by phone, Danish police said. The police said in a statement that it had searched and cleared the first ferries at the Danish ports Rodby and Gedser and allowed them to resume operations.

Chicago, IL

