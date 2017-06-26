Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Day Tri...

Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Day Trip to Copenhagen for 2

InsideFlyer

Enter the St. Killian Importing "Carlsberg 170th Birthday" sweepstakes by July 31, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-day trip for two to Copenhagen, Denmark, to participate in Carlsberg Brewery's 170th birthday celebration, including airfare, hotel, Copenhagen and brewery tours, dinner at the Carlsberg museum. To enter, provide the requested contact information on the sweepstakes landing page and press "Submit."

Chicago, IL

