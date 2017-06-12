Fasting plasma glucose and insulin ar...

Fasting plasma glucose and insulin are determinants of dietary weight loss success

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, together with colleagues from the University of Colorado, Tufts University, Centro de Investigacion Biomedica en Red de Fisiopatologia de la Obesidad y Nutricion and Gelesis, Inc., presented new data demonstrating that blood sugar and/or fasting insulin should be used to select the right diet, particularly for people with prediabetes and diabetes. Evaluated across six major interventional diet studies utilizing a variety of nutrition strategies, these biomarkers were repeatedly proven as predictors of weight loss and maintenance success.

Chicago, IL

