Facebook said to expand datacenter scale and prepare new hardware devices for 2018

Facebook is reportedly planning to establish more datacenters worldwide for possible launches of new services, according to sources from the upstream supply chain, who added that the company will add more datacenters in Europe and cooperate with regional partners to establish more in Japan and the Asia Pacific area. The Internet service provider is also rumored to have outsourced orders to Taiwan ODMs for a new device that is set to be launched in 2018.

Chicago, IL

