Denmark's Treetop Walkway
Imagine walking though a forest and getting literal bird's-eye views, all without disrupting the environment. That's the idea behind this treetop walkway, a proposed 1,969-ft.-long wooden ramp at the nature park Camp Adventure in Haslev, Denmark, which would be elevated on posts and steel supports.
