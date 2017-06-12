Crown Prince leaves for Denmark on a ...

Crown Prince leaves for Denmark on a weeklong visit

5 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Crown Prince Naruhito, the heir to the Imperial throne, left Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday for a weeklong visit to Denmark to celebrate 150 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. It is the first official overseas trip for the Crown Prince since the Diet enacted a special law last Friday to allow his father, 83-year-old Emperor Akihito, to abdicate within three years after its promulgation.

