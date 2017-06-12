Crown Prince leaves for Denmark on a weeklong visit
Crown Prince Naruhito, the heir to the Imperial throne, left Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday for a weeklong visit to Denmark to celebrate 150 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. It is the first official overseas trip for the Crown Prince since the Diet enacted a special law last Friday to allow his father, 83-year-old Emperor Akihito, to abdicate within three years after its promulgation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|4
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC