Congratulatory message of Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on...

On the occasion of the celebration of Denmark's Constitution Day, it is with the great pleasure that the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys to the Danish people its warmest congratulations and best wishes for peace and prosperity. Together with Denmark, Romania has many reasons to celebrate this day.

