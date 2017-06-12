Celine Dion partners with Nordstrom t...

Celine Dion partners with Nordstrom to sell her lifestyle brand

Women's Wear Daily reports the diva will debut her fall collection of handbags, luggage and small accessories at Nordstrom stores and online. The 50-piece collection ranges in price from $58 to $298 in the U.S.; $158 to $478 for the luggage.

