Bull on the loose in Denmark injures 6, including 4 children

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Danish police say a bull which broke loose from a cattle show has injured six people, including four children. In a statement, police said the bull which had been recaptured, stepped on an 11-month-old girl's head and on a 2-year-old girl's chest.

Chicago, IL

