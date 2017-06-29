Blue Water awarded logistics contract...

Blue Water awarded logistics contract for Nord Stream 2

Nord Stream 2 AG the project developer of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany awarded Wasco Coatings Europe BV the contract for concrete weight coating, storage and logistics of the 200,000 pipes required for the project. Wasco has now awarded Blue Water Shipping A/S of Esbjerg, Denmark, a contract for the transport, handling and storage of 113,000 of the pipes.

