Bexson back to form in European Championships
EMMA Bexson saw a return to form with a successful race in the European Championship Middle Distance Triathlon on Saturday. The Stratford Triathlon Club member finished fifth in her age category in Herning, Denmark, with an overall time of 5.02.13.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stratford Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|4
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC