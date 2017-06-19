Bexson back to form in European Champ...

Bexson back to form in European Championships

Saturday Jun 17

EMMA Bexson saw a return to form with a successful race in the European Championship Middle Distance Triathlon on Saturday. The Stratford Triathlon Club member finished fifth in her age category in Herning, Denmark, with an overall time of 5.02.13.

Chicago, IL

