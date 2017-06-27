Bavarian Nordic Announces Positive Da...

Bavarian Nordic Announces Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study...

6 hrs ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 27, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S today announced positive results for MVA-BN RSV, a universal vaccine candidate designed to induce protective immune responses against both RSV subtypes . The vaccine was shown to be both well tolerated and immunogenic at both dose levels investigated.

Chicago, IL

