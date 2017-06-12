Bavarian Nordic Announces Notificatio...

Bavarian Nordic Announces Notification of Request for Proposal for Freeze-Dried IMVAMUNE

19 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 16, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S today announced notification from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority that a request for proposal will be issued for the procurement of lyophilized IMVAMUNE . As cited in the formal notification: "The Department of Health and Human Services , Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response , Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and Acquisition Contracts Management and Grants intend to use other than full and open competition to award a sole source contract to Bavarian Nordic, A/S.

Chicago, IL

