Bavarian Nordic Announces Notification of Request for Proposal for Freeze-Dried IMVAMUNE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 16, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S today announced notification from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority that a request for proposal will be issued for the procurement of lyophilized IMVAMUNE . As cited in the formal notification: "The Department of Health and Human Services , Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response , Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and Acquisition Contracts Management and Grants intend to use other than full and open competition to award a sole source contract to Bavarian Nordic, A/S.

