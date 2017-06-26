Barclays spoke to regulators about bringing bitcoin - into play'

Barclays has been in discussions with regulators and financial technology - or fintech - firms about bringing cryptocurrencies like bitcoin "into play", the bank's U.K. chief executive told CNBC on Monday. Ashok Vaswani revealed that the banking giant has met with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority watchdog to talk about how to make bitcoin safe in response to a question about whether Barclays could support bitcoin.

