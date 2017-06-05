BABYLUX: The light that brightens the...

BABYLUX: The light that brightens the lives of premature babies

Monday

ICFO and ICFO spin-off Hemophotonics joined together with seven other European partners from Spain, Italy, Germany and Denmark to start the BabyLux project. The goal of this project, which now draws to a close, was to develop a monitoring tool that would help reduce the risk of brain lesions in extremely preterm babies and eventually decrease the number of children with disabilities by monitoring, with a high level of accuracy, the clinical parameters affecting the cerebral status of preterm babies and eventually providing the necessary information for accurate treatments.

Chicago, IL

