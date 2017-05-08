Would you drink this beer made with p...

Would you drink this beer made with pee? 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Copenhagen, Denmark's NA rrebro Bryghus will soon sell "Pisner" beer made from the waste collected at Denmark's Roskilde Music Festival, according to Food and Wine magazine. These industrious Danes used urine from the 2015 festival to fertilize the barley used for this year's brew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC