Would you drink this beer made with pee? 0:0
Copenhagen, Denmark's NA rrebro Bryghus will soon sell "Pisner" beer made from the waste collected at Denmark's Roskilde Music Festival, according to Food and Wine magazine. These industrious Danes used urine from the 2015 festival to fertilize the barley used for this year's brew.
