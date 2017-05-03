WikiLeaks' Assange seeks lifting of S...

WikiLeaks' Assange seeks lifting of Swedish detention order

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has resubmitted a request for a Stockholm court to drop a detention order relating to a possible sex crime in Sweden seven years ago. Per E. Samuelsson says Assange wants to travel to Ecuador to seek political asylum because he fears otherwise he could be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges.

