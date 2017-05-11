Victoria Clark-Helmed Musical the Tro...

Victoria Clark-Helmed Musical the Trouble with Doug Opens Tonight in Denmark

The Trouble With Doug, a new musical from award-winning writers Will Aronson and Daniel Mat, is receiving its European premiere at Denmark's Fredericia Theatre tonight, May 11th, through June 2nd. The Trouble With Doug is a contemporary, comedic reimagining of Kafka's Metamorphosis in which a happy, healthy young man transforms inexplicably into a giant talking slug.

Chicago, IL

