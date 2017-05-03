Study finds Electroconvulsive therapy...

Study finds Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is safe

Electroconvulsive therapy is a highly effective treatment for severe depression and other mental disorders, but the procedure is feared by many. A recent study headed by researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark documents that this fear is unfounded.

