Study finds Alzheimer's disease likely not caused by low body mass index

A new large-scale genetic study found that low body mass index is likely not a causal risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, as earlier research had suggested, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism . "Although prior studies found an association between Alzheimer's disease and low BMI, the new findings suggest this is not a causal relationship ," said the study's senior author, Ruth Frikke-Schmidt, M.D., D.M.Sc., Ph.D., Chief Physician at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Associate Research Professor at the University of Copenhagen.

Chicago, IL

